Joel Booysen has warned his female fans to be wakker for scammers creating fake social media accounts to get money from them using his name. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Voice after recently surviving an attempted assassination, the son of alleged gang boss Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, said an unscrupulous swindler posing as him has been conning vrouens into sending kaalgat pictures and dropping their onnerbroeke.

The 27-year-old father of two was thrust into the limelight several weeks ago after a gunman opened fire on him in Green Point. The popular nightclub owner ran into the Cape Quarter Shopping Centre after fleeing from his attackers. STRUCK: Joel was shot in the leg a few weeks ago. Now, he said that he is “fit as a fiddle” but kwaad about the fake accounts.

“It’s been going on for a long time. The TikTok account is fake, I have never been on TikTok. “This person is very calculated. So they follow someone who is always around me and so whichever photo or images he gets from what I post on my Instagram account or my WhatsApp are screen-recorded and [then] post like it’s me.” He explained that the TikTok account, which has over 50 000 followers, is not him and that women even stiek uit at his clubs telling him they are wearing no panties, after he apparently “sexted” them.

“Some women have sent him [the fraud] naked pictures and then he blackmails them and tells them to pay money or otherwise he will leak the photos,” Joel explained. “He will even tell them to come meet me at the club. “There have been plenty of people, there was even a girl who came to my lounge and told me: ‘I don’t have a panty on.’

“Now I ask her what are you telling me and she says: ‘Joel, don’t act stupid, you have been chatting to me.’ She even showed me the WhatsApps then I had to show her it’s not me and she was all embarrassed.” Joel said that he got a skrik when he found out that scammers had taken money from matric learners who paid them to drive them to their matric balls. AWARE OF IMPOSTOR: Post on FB. “I am tired. They know I have luxury cars then this guy will chat to the people and say, ‘no, you can hire my vehicle’ and ask R2 000.

“Come the matric ball day there is no car. It’s bad for my brand and my business.” Joel said the scammers have also duped women into buying data, adding that he has no reason to ask anyone for geld. He explained that he is not on the market for romance and is in a committed relationship.

“People should know that I would not ask for money or ask them to meet me at places. I have a girlfriend and I am not a loose cannon. “It’s also dangerous for these women because this is a sick pervert and who knows what he can do? “Even newspapers are quoting from these accounts claiming I am in the underworld.

“What do I know about the underworld? I am just a business person, running my business and minding my business.” Commenting on the shooting, he explained that he is fully recovered and believes God protected him. “I am as fit as a fiddle. God was with me that day. I did not get a skrik.