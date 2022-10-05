A Mitchells Plain family says they were “scammed” after paying R3 200 to have plans drawn up for their house but the architect never delivered. Priscilla Jones says that she came across the page of Honesta Consulting, met Vincent Peters after scrolling on Facebook, and then proceeded to pay the quote in July. However, no work has been done.

“I have been reading about people being scammed on Facebook but I went to go check all his stuff on Facebook, I even checked on ‘Name and Shame’ and saw nothing and thought this guy is a clean guy,” explains Priscilla. “I told him the builder wants to see the drawing because he wants to give us a quote, and we need to go to the bank to make a loan to build. “His question was always why are we in such a hurry, there is no need to rush because we are only getting the plan in November.

“When I asked him when he was going to deliver, he got obstreperous [difficult] with me and said he’s not working for me and I don’t own him and I am threatening him. “That was when I told him if he can’t deliver then he must give our money back.” SHE SAID: Priscilla’s chat to Peters When the Daily Voice reached out to Peters, he said he had told the family the plan takes quite long and that he he had been given until November to do it.