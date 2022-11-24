The matric exams are ending in two weeks’ time and there are still schools that must hold their farewells. That’s why organisation Inspire Incorporated wants to make sure that less fortunate pupils can attend their farewell all glammed up.

The team at Inspire Incorporated, led by Steve Ross, will be lending dresses for free. “The idea was born after a parent requested assistance for a dress, as it is quite expensive to hire or buy,” Steve explains. “Many girls decide not to attend their matric balls as their parents can’t afford fancy evening gowns for them.” They have managed to get donations of 80 dresses.

“We have asked for dresses since the end of September, and we are amazed at how much we have received so far. “All of the gowns were donated by community members, as well as a generous donation from Doreen Blaauw of The Secret Boutique, which gave more than 40 new dresses to the organisation. “The dresses are not for sale, nor do the girls have to pay for it [for hire], but they must return the dresses within a week after the event,” Steve adds.

“The dresses will also be available for formal events after matric balls are done and for ladies of all ages. “All the dresses are at one location for fitting at the residence of Gail Rainers in Avonwood, but people will have to book first.” He says they have assisted 20 meisies already for their matric balls in Ravensmead, Bishop Lavis, Belhar, Delft, Kuils River, Parow and Elsies River.