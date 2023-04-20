You can now switch your SASSA grant to Shoprite’s Money Market Account – free of charge. In addition, Shoprite says: “Grant recipients will get up to R100 in Shoprite vouchers when their first SASSA grant of R800 or more, is paid into their Money Market Account.”

SASSA beneficiaries with gold cards expiring in the next few months can avoid long queues and payment mishaps by switching their payments, free of charge, to a Shoprite Money Market Account – South Africa’s lowest cost, fully fledged, transactional bank account. In four easy steps grant holders can open an account and switch their SASSA payments: Register:

Dial *120*3534# OR WhatsApp 087 240 5709 OR visit the in-store Money Market counter OR download the Shoprite app.

Sign in & download your Bank Confirmation Letter. Download the SASSA form here or collect one at the Money Market counter in any Shoprite or Checkers supermarket. Take your printed Bank Confirmation Letter, completed SASSA switch form and original ID to your nearest SASSA office.

Shoprite said the benefits of a Money Market Account include: No monthly fees. Clients only pay a flat R5 fee for cash withdrawals. All other transactions are free. Clients have full control over their money through SMS payment notifications and real-time balance enquiries on their phone.