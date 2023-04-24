Sassa has apologised for the challenges encountered with card replacements. Thousands of beneficiaries raised concerns about the mass confusion and disorder at Sassa and post offices.

Coordinator of Ubuntu Rural Youth and Women, Wendy Pekeur, said the problem of queueing in lang lyne for days on end, irked her and she called on Sassa and the Department of Social Development to get their things in order. “We have our most vulnerable citizens (the elderly) standing in queues from before 6am in the morning,” she says. “They borrow money to travel to have their cards renewed, then they are turned away at the offices and told to return the next day.”

IRKED: Wendy Pekeur of Ubuntu Rural Youth and Women called on Sassa to fix things. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Sassa currently has about 5.9 million social grants recipients who transact through the Sassa Gold cards, the majority of which will expire by June 2023. Clients were urged to check the expiry date of their cards and either replace the card at identified South African Post Office (Sapo) branches or alternative venues provided by Postbank, or participating retailers. But with many Sapo branches closed, many beneficiaries were left in limbo.

The Western Cape MEC for Social Development, Sharna Fernandez said, she is deeply concerned by the ongoing issues plaguing Sassa grant beneficiaries in the Western Cape. Fernandez said she received several messages complaining about the issue, with Sassa and the Sapo at the centre of the chaos, and had meetings with the entities last week. “We have met with Sassa Western Cape management, imploring them to find an urgent solution to assist beneficiaries who are living in areas where post office service points are closed, and who may not want to go the cardless withdrawal route,” said the MEC.

“The Sassa officials have assured us this will receive their urgent attention.” Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab, said the agency has noted the concerns and has apologised for the problems encountered. Wahab explained that according to law, all Visa and MasterCards expire after every five years and would need renewal.

She added that Sassa intends increasing its capacity to enable faster processing of requests for change of method of payment and will be extending office operating hours to accommodate clients. “A dedicated queue, specifically for these clients, at each Sassa contact point, will also assist in fast tracking the process.” ISSUES: Sassa Gold cards expiring soon. Social grants recipients who choose to get their social grants payment through their personal bank account must bring along the following documents to Sassa: