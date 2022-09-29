Two former Post Office officials and their partners have been arrested by the Hawks for allegedly stealing Sassa grants amounting to more than R10 million. The 37-year-old branch manager, along with her boyfriend, 40, an ex-police officer, a former Post Officer teller, 35, and her 50-year-old husband, a former teacher, were arrested in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. They were charged with fraud and money laundering.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the suspects allegedly stole Sassa grants in 2020 and 2021. “Information was received by crime intelligence and handed over to the Hawks for extensive probing. “The investigations revealed that the Post Office officials orchestrated the transactions by omitting and inflating under accounting entries on the systems in place to create an opportunity to syphon cash that was meant to pay Sassa beneficiaries.

“It is further alleged that ghost beneficiaries were also created. The inter-grant payment system and the accounting system were manipulated in this fashion,” Mgolodela said. She said that on July 13, 2021, during the collection of evidence, cash to the value of more than R139 000 was found at the suspects’ homes and in their cars. “Further probing revealed that a total of more than R10.2m was syphoned from the coffers of Sassa, hence their arrest on September 27,” Mgolodela said.