A Sassa worker in Malmesbury, alleged to have aided in a disability grant fraud scheme that cost the agency more than R1.8 million, is one of 10 suspects arrested by the Hawks. The suspects, aged between 27 and 58, made their first appearance in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where they face fraud and corruption charges.

Members of the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team busted the suspects on Monday and Tuesday. According to Hawks spokesperson Bonnie Nxumalo, the investigation by the Hawks started in April 2022 into allegations of skelms who were defrauding Sassa. Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) It is alleged individuals from the Eastern Cape and Western Cape submitted fraudulent medical documents to apply for the disability grants at Sassa offices in Malmesbury.

“They were allegedly assisted by one of the suspects who is neither a Sassa nor health employee, who ‘recruited’ these individuals at a fee. “The fraudulent activities were conducted with the assistance of a Sassa employee,” said Nxumalo. “Sassa suffered a loss of more than R1.8 million due to these fraudulent grant payments. The suspects were arrested on February 13 and 14.”