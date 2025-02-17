Ahead of the initial 28 February cutoff date for changing from the gold Postbank card to the new black one, long queues and too few service points caused chaos in the Cape and beyond.

WITH mense sukkelling to get their Sassa card migration done, the The Department of Social Development has extended the deadline to 20 March.

But Friday’s announcement means vulnerable mense will have more time to make the change to access their All Pay.

The statement reads: “We strongly encourage our beneficiaries to make sure that they change to the black Postbank card as soon as they can, and well ahead of the March 20 deadline.”

The department explained that grant payments will continue as usual. However if beneficiaries haven’t exchanged their cards by then, their grants will still be paid, but they will need to visit their nearest Post Office branch to access their funds.