Older Person's Grants will be paid from tomorrow, 4 February. Disability Grants, including grants linked to these accounts, will be paid from Wednesday, 5 February. Children's Grants will be paid from 6 February.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced the payment dates for February social grant recipients this week.

Sassa advised grant recipients to avoid rushing to withdraw cash on the first day, as the funds will remain in their accounts until needed.

Should you be one of the 65 000 mense with frozen Ithala accounts, the National Treasury advised they will receive an account with FNB in the interim until the beneficiaries can provide Sassa with the details of their chosen bank.