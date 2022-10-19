In September, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the Driving Licence Centre Account (DLCA) had produced more than two million driving licence cards to clear a backlog that had formed when the machine broke down for months.

This had caused wait times for a new licence to reach a high of 58 days, but by September, officials in the transport sector had wrestled the wait time back to just 10 days, although more than 1.2 million motorists were still driving with expired licences, Mbalula said.

The latest break down of the machine was confirmed to MyBroadband, by the Eastern Cape’s acting chief director for transport regulations, Xolisa Jakula, who said officials were in desperate attempts to get the machine working again by the end of this week.

He said the machine had been broken for at least two weeks and they were hopeful it would be fixed by the end of the week.