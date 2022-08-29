SARS customs officers at the OR Tambo Airport intercepted pelleted cargo that was bound for Australia to discover nearly 800kg of tik.
The consignment which was declared as multi-purpose anti-slip mat was, upon physical inspection, found to have been used to conceal crystal meth weighing 785kg with the street value of R236 million, Sars said, and the matter was handed over to the Hawks.
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said: “I want to send a clear warning to the criminal syndicates that are using our ports of entry/exit to commit this type of crime, that our officers are alert and working very hard to stamp out such criminality.”