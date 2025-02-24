WESTERN Cape police have warned mense to be careful of scammers using fake SAPS letters to gain access to personal information. Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut says cops have been made aware of the fake letters sent to victims on Whatsapp using the names of real cops.

Traut warns: “The South African Police Service wishes to caution members of the public about a scam that is doing rounds across various provinces. “Fake letters bearing the South African Police Service logo are [being] sent to various cellular telephone users and their personal details required by the scammers in order to effect some illicit activities. “The letters usually sent via WhatsApp contain the names and contact numbers of senior SAPS officers and in some instances addresses of SAPS offices.”

He says depending on the location of the target, the content, names, addresses and contact persons are modified to legitimise the scam. Traut adds: “In some cases the fake letters sent on WhatsApp are preceded by calls from bogus police officials who inform the victims of non-existent criminal cases opened against them.” In copies of the letters sent to the Daily Voice, the scammers claim that the victim obtained money illegally from a suspect who they claim was arrested on money laundering charges as they ask for the victims’ personal details.