The police fraternity is in mourning after another two of their officers were killed in the Western Cape over the weekend. On Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner of police, General Fannie Masemola, visited the bereaved families of the two slain cops.

The officers, a woman and a man, were both off duty when they were murdered in two separate incidents on Saturday and Sunday. One of the deceased has been identified as Warrant officer Lindela Mraqisa, who was part of the security detail of deputy police minister Cassel Mathale. HUMBLE, HARDWORKING: Lindela Mraqisa. Picture supplied Mraqisa, who was attached to the Western Cape Protection and Security Service Division, was among the five people shot and killed in Gugulethu on Saturday.

The deceased were in two cars parked on the side of the road in NY5. Police said suspects approached the vehicles and opened fire. After the shooting, the suspects fled in the same vehicle that had dropped them off earlier. On Monday, Mraqisa’s grieving wife was still too traumatised to speak to the media.

EVASTATED: Mraqisa’s wife Nosicelo is traumatised His brother Mthobeli spoke on behalf of the Philippi family moments after they returned from the morgue. With tears in his eyes, he told the media that the police have failed them. “They didn’t even let us know that he passed away. The family of the other victims came to inform us on Sunday that he was also shot.

“When we got to the morgue, we couldn’t even identify him because we didn’t have his original ID with us, now we have to go back and do this again. “If only the police let us know then we could’ve gotten things organised,” an emotional Mthobeli said. Tearful: Brother Mthobeli. Picture: Patrick Louw He described his brother as a humble person who would go to extra lengths to serve and protect.

Late on Sunday evening, Mathale issued a heartfelt statement confirming the death of his protector, who had been working alongside him since 2019, and described him as humble and hardworking. Mathale said the SAPS top brass remained concerned about the number of cops being killed in the country. Just hours later, the body of a female officer was found dumped in Malgas Camp, Extension 4, Mfuleni.

Constable Asavela Mathe, who was attached to Samora Machel SAPS, had apparently been out with a friend visiting tjommies in the area the night before. According to a source, Mathe was found completely naked. KILLED AND ‘RAPED’: Constable Asavela Mathe. Picture supplied Police have arrested one suspect and said they were investigating whether Mathe was also raped.