Four aspiring cops landed on the wrong side of the law when they were allegedly caught with live ammunition at the Philippi Police Academy over the weekend. According to a source, cops and the Dog Unit conducted a search at the college this past Thursday night after receiving a tip-off about drugs, but found niks.

The source says the following day, eight cops returned to the academy, this time allegedly finding live ammunition in the room of Khanya Mthangana, 20, Thumeka Luthi, 20, Aphelele Makaula, 21, and Andrew Manewil, 22. The students, who are currently writing exams, were given the opportunity to finish their paper before being arrested. Tuesday, they waited anxiously in the corridors of the Philippi Magistrate’s Court for their case to be called.

SAPS national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed they were arrested for the illegal possession of live ammunition. She said the students didn’t hand in all their live rounds after a day of training at the shooting range. “They were found with one round each. An internal departmental disciplinary process will take place,” Mathe explained.

By lunch time, the senior State prosecutor called the accused and explained that they would not be proceeding with the case as it was nolle-prosequi (declined to prosecute). The Daily Voice understands that there was not enough evidence to proceed. Outside court the students jumped for joy and hugged each other.