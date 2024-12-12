Santaco Western Cape will be launching their own road safety campaign ahead of festive season on Friday. Santaco said the “groundbreaking” road safety initiative is aimed at protecting the millions of South Africans who will rely on minibus taxis for their holiday travels.

The campaign, titled "Your Safety, Our Priority", aims to address the heightened risk of road accidents during the busy travel period by promoting safer driving practices, ensuring vehicle roadworthiness, and fostering collaboration between taxi operators, passengers, and law enforcement agencies. The campaign is set to focus on several key areas, including roadside inspections and passenger education. Drivers will be encouraged to adhere to traffic laws, practice responsible driving, and manage fatigue. Increased vehicle inspections will ensure that taxis meet safety standards, while public education initiatives will empower passengers to speak up against reckless driving, take note of vehicle details, and report any unsafe behavior. Law enforcement officers will also monitor key taxi routes to enforce compliance with road safety regulations.

"The festive season ushers in a period of joy and celebration, but it also comes with an increased risk of road accidents due to higher traffic volumes and long-distance travel," said the regional chairperson of Santaco Western Cape, Mandla Hermanus. "This campaign seeks to prioritise safety to ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely." Santaco Western Cape has called on drivers, operators, and associations to actively participate in the campaign to make a tangible difference.