A sangoma has warned that if the spirits of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are not returned to South Africa, it could result in family members being killed by gunfire. Pretoria-based Solly Mathebula, also known as Mkhulu Mahlasela, says: “It’s crucial to bring their spirits back to their homeland, because if not, when their bodies are repatriated, only their physical remains will return, while their spirits will remain in the DRC.

Fourteen SANDF troops were killed last month in Goma, in the DRC during clashes with the notorious M23 rebel group. While the soldiers’ bodies were expected to be repatriated last week on Wednesday, logistical challenges delayed the process, and a new date of Saturday was also postponed for the same problems. They are Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe, Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani, Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe, Rifleman Derrick Maluleke, Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe, Corporal Matome Justice Malesa, Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo, Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo, Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi, Private Peter Jacobus Strydom, Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi, Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola, Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele and Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi

In a heated urgent debate in Parliament on Monday, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga, assured that the remains of the soldiers would be returned home by Thursday. With the clashes in the DRC still raging, Mkhulu Mahlasela from Mamelodi township said when he threw the bones, they warned that if the soldiers’ spirits are not brought back to the country, their families will suffer a similar fate, dying by gunfire. “Go lata moya” (Sepedi) or “Ukulanda umoya (Zulu)” refers to an African custom of fetching the deceased’s spirit, especially when someone dies violently, such as in a shooting or car accident.