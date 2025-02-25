The SAHRC said it initiated its own investigation after receiving ’n klompie complaints and found a prima facie case of hate speech.

THE South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is taking musician Nota Baloyi to the Equality Court for alleged hate speech.

Nota made headlines last week after he called white people inhuman, adding that they are inferior to black people while appearing on DJ Sbu’s podcast The Hustler’s Corner.

He said: “They are inferior species [compared] to us.

“We’re Homo Sapiens; they have got Neanderthal blood in them.