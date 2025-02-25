THE South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is taking musician Nota Baloyi to the Equality Court for alleged hate speech.
The SAHRC said it initiated its own investigation after receiving ’n klompie complaints and found a prima facie case of hate speech.
Nota made headlines last week after he called white people inhuman, adding that they are inferior to black people while appearing on DJ Sbu’s podcast The Hustler’s Corner.
He said: “They are inferior species [compared] to us.
“We’re Homo Sapiens; they have got Neanderthal blood in them.
“This is the science. This science was not done by black people, it was done by them.”
The SAHRC responded: “In its assessment of the matter, the Commission considered the legal framework, which is primarily based on the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, 2000, and existing jurisprudence on hate speech.”
The Commission adds that it will request a public apology, diversity and sensitivity training, community service, as well as a monetary fine.
The Commission is calling on other complainants who seek other remedies to open a crimen injuria case with the South African Police Service (SAPS).