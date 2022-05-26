The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has been asked to investigate the alleged harassment of homeless people in Mitchells Plain by the City’s law enforcement officers. A complaint lodged by civil society organisation the Nehemiah Call Initiative follows after structures belonging to homeless people were dismantled on a field between Westpoort Road and the Mitchells Plain Town Centre taxi rank on Monday, reports the Cape Argus.

Nehemiah Call Initiative founder Dean Ramjoomia said this was a deliberate and strategic action that has been executed consistently, every winter, by the City. “...Over the past weeks in Mitchells Plain, the police and law enforcement have proven their failure to obtain an eviction order from a court of law, to be served on the respondents of those that are occupying the land. “This is a gross violation and an onslaught against our people,” he said.

Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen could not confirm receipt of Ramjoomia’s complaint but criticised the City’s law enforcement for “selectively” applying the by-law. “In some areas like Mitchells Plain and other suburbs, this by-law is applied, but in Khayelitsha, it is not applied. “If the law enforcement must apply the by-law it must be without fear or favour,” Nissen was quoted as saying.

Mitchells Plain United Residents Association chairperson Norman Jantjes said their concern was the mushrooming of the structures, which he said has created an unsafe environment. “We cannot have people just willy-nilly put up structures. I was reliably informed that some of them are involved in criminal activities and for that they must be charged.” He urged the City to develop a homeless persons database, “and either ensure that those people are reunited with their families or alternative accommodation is provided”.