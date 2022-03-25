The South African Human Rights Commission has cleared Brackenfell High School of racism allegations regarding a controversial “whites only” matric ball in 2020.

The school was accused of racism after parents, current and former pupils accused staff of organising a farewell party to which students of colour did not receive invitations.

The masquerade ball was held at a private wine estate in Stellenbosch on 17 October 2020. Tickets cost R500.

In December 2020, the outcry escalated into violent clashes between parents and EFF protesters who called on teachers allegedly involved in arranging the event to be suspended.

The commission said that while it found that some of the school’s officials knew about the event, as details were shared by parents and pupils on social media, and that four teachers had been invited in their private capacity, the evidence cleared the school from the planning, funding, advertising or hosting the event.

Accordingly, the commission found that the school did not host a “whites only matric ball” and therefore did not discriminate, whether directly or indirectly, fairly or unfairly, against Grade 12 pupils on the ground of race.

“The commission further found that the organisers of the event also did not directly or indirectly discriminate against pupils on the grounds of race.

“The commission is grateful for the cooperation it received during its investigation from all relevant parties: school learners who identify with various race groups, parents and guardians of learners, learners from a different school, the Western Cape Education Department and the school.”

