A Mitchells Plain resident will bring law enforcement officials together tonight to do a safety walk in his area to show criminals that residents are on high alert. Lentegeur resident Fawwaz Molwana, 30, said the idea of the Let’s Be Visible walk will be for residents to stand together against crime while he hopes it can lead to more people joining neighbourhood watches.

The walk will take place in Lentegeur from 7pm at Cornflower Primary School on Azalia Street. “We want to create more visibility because the more people actively watching out will reduce the risk of crime because the criminals will know that somebody is always watching,” says Fawwaz. Lentegeur resident Fawwaz Molwana, 30. Picture supplied “We will have representatives from neighbourhood watches, ward councillors, CPF and police joining us.”

He says he has seen similar projects in Wynberg and Manenberg. “During the safety walk in Wynberg, one guy even ran away and threw his gun on the ground, because there were so many people out,” says Fawwaz. “The dream is for the communities in Mitchells Plain to align their neighbourhood watches into one great force.”