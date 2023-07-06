MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, has acknowledged the sterling work done by neighbourhood watch member Stella Cornelissen, who helped rescue an “abandoned” baby in Mitchells Plain over the weekend. The Daily Voice reported on the story on Monday after community WhatsApp groups raised the alarm about the newborn baby found in Lost City, Tafelsig on Sunday.

Cornelissen, a member of the Tafelsig East Neighbourhood Watch, immediately sprang into action and went to the address given where she found the baby girl – still with her umbilical cord attached – with a woman. After taking the baby to the Mitchells Plain M.O.U, Cornelissen found that a family dispute had led people to believe that the baby was abandoned. SAPS explained that the paternal grandmother denied that the newborn was her grandchild and lied about the child being abandoned.

The mother was taken to a place of safety in Khayelitsha while the infant was placed into the care of social services. Allen expressed his gratitude to Cornelissen after reading in the Daily Voice about her work. DOING GOOD: Stella Cornelissen from Tafelsig “Miss Cornelissen is demonstrating how our neighbourhood watch members go out of their way to assist community members, regardless of the situation they might find themselves in,” he explained.

“Beyond being the extra eyes and ears to curb crime, Miss Cornelissen’s empathy and bravery does not go unnoticed.” Allen is looking forward to meeting with Cornelissen to personally thank her for the role she played. Cornelissen said she is over the moon about the acknowledgement.