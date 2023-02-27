After weeks of protesting along the notorious AZ Berman Drive, Mitchells Plain residents are rejoicing knowing that their efforts were not in vain. The City of Cape Town’s Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, said his directorate will commence with roadworks along AZ Berman Drive by June.

This forms part of the roll-out of the MyCiTi bus service to the metro-south east. Quintas said 21 signalised pedestrian crossings will be included in the works to make the road safer. Since December, several fatal car accidents occurred on the deadly road.

The victims include 18-year-old Josh Cloete, Mikayla Scholtz, 13, and mom-of-two Natasha Salmons. Quintas said there will be a set of pedestrian crossings at each of six of the intersections along AZ Berman Drive from the R300 in the north, up to Wespoort Drive in the South. “We also intend to provide intermediate signalised pedestrian crossings at the future MyCiTi stations along AZ Berman Drive.

“These signalised pedestrian crossings will greatly assist to improve pedestrian safety, as will the new walkways on both sides of AZ Berman Drive that will form part of the work.” Community activist and the organiser of weekly pickets held at the intersection, Laeticia St Claire, said she received an email shortly after meeting with Quintas and other City officials. “I specifically wanted to know why nothing was being done even though there were so many accidents on the road, it’s something I have been asking them for a while,” added Laeticia.