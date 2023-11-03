Anti-gender-based violence activists held a motorcade around Khayelitsha on Thursday to raise awareness in the run-up to the festive season. They drove from Harare Police Station and then stopped at Khayelitsha Mall where they spoke to mense, raising concerns about a spike in rape cases reported in the last quarter.

Support organistion Ilitha Labantu, in partnership with the Harare SAPS, Emthonjeni Counselling and training, Community Policing Forumn and Equal Education hosted the #UthuleleniAnti-GBVF drive. DRIVING HOME THE MESSAGE: In Harare. Spokesperson Siya Monakali says: “The motorcade comes in response to the spike in incidents of violence against women and children in the Harare community.” Daphney Arosi of Equal Education said they joined the campaign because they need to make people aware of the dangers their children face during the December holidays.

Arosi says: “We know what happens in December, rape incidents increase. Young children are usually the most affected because they usually ask for things like sweets and men see an opportunity to take advantage of them. “We thought going to the mall was a good idea because we saw a lot of people and raised awareness about the scourge of gender-based violence especially in Khayelitsha. “I don’t know whether rape and sexual offences are at an all-time high because of the increased informal settlements or the overpopulation.

“I know sexual assault happens throughout the year but we noted the spike during the holidays because the children are at home and many adults stay at home.” Arosi says they have been dealing with young victims adding: “Many of them choose to tell teachers who sometimes blame the children for the rape. “This is the reason we asked to join Ilitha Labantu because the organisation is always in the forefront of the campaigns against GBV in our communities.”

Photographer Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers. She warned women to take care of themselves and not drink to the point where they pass out. “There will be more sugar daddies who will lure young females. “And also we want to send a strong message to families who negotiate with rapists and accept money from them.