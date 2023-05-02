A growing number of young men from Bishop Lavis are now contributing to the safety of their communities. This comes after a safety Imbizo was held by members of the Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF) over the weekend to plan out how crime will be combated in their areas.

Eldrico Riley, 26, says he is doing it out of the interest of the younger generation. “The kids, siblings don’t have anyone to look up to then the violence and gang members. “For me, safety isn’t just about myself, but in the interest of the future children. Your children, your brothers and sisters,” Eldrico explains.

Eldrico Riley says he is doing it out of the interest of the younger generation. He tells the Daily Voice that being part of the safety structure is his way to help conquer the crime rate in the community. “Even our parents aren’t safe anymore. In other words, no one is safe. “So rather than add to the high crime rates and fraud.

“Because everyone and every little contribution and manpower can help. “We are not only preventing crime,” he says. Chairperson of the Neighbourhood Watch Amanda Davids says it is a proud moment to see the young men joining.

“They are always ready and on call,” she says. “Everyone knows we have a huge drug problem in our communities, and to work with these positive young men and women who think a party is to go out on patrol to keep our neighbourhood safe is awesome.” Meanwhile, Graham Lindorst, chairperson of the Bishop Lavis CPF adds that this is also an encouragement to other young people.