A group of unhappy parents from Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain say they fear for their disabled children’s safety at Cascade Primary School as they are allegedly getting bullied by fellow learners and even some teachers. Mom Juwaya Marinus said her eight-year-old daughter in Grade 3 has been urinated and spat upon, and even threatened with sexual violence.

The little girl has Autism Spectrum Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Aspergers and Vitiligo. “My daughter is scared to go to school, she cries every morning en ek huil saam because it is not only the bullies but the teachers also. “My daughter does not play with children so she will sit on the stairs doing her stimming because she is afraid and scared.

Scary claims: Mother Juwaya Marinus speaks “She can’t make loud noises and the bully will come with his trawante and take out his penis and pee on her feet.” “There was one time where she was sitting outside of the classroom eating her porridge and he came and spat in her porridge. “I mentioned all these things to the principal and told her they need to be educated, now she is spreading rumours that my child doesn't have autism but her diagnosis was sent from the doctor to the school psychologist.

“The principal said in January she will sort it out but it is term four but it is still happening and it is getting worse. “Everyday my child comes home nat gepee en gepopo and the bully tells my child he will n*** her. What if he really does it?” School of hard knocks: Cascade Primary School in Tafesig The mom says she made complaints to the Western Cape Education Department as well as the Mitchells Plain SAPS but says cops told her that the child needs to have visible injuries in order for them to open a case.

Mom Fatima Boltman says her Autistic daughter was stabbed by the same bully and is refusing to go back to school. “My daughter had a blue eye from the same bully and was very sick. “She was also stabbed in the back with a pencil and I have signed all the forms for my child to be transferred to Lentegeur.”

Troubled: Mom Fatima A grandparent said his grandson is diabetic and needs to take insulin at school, but the teachers openly discuss his illness in front of other learners and now the child is being mocked and called ‘suiker tollie’. Another concerned mother said her child was in a car accident and cannot sit cross-legged. “The child in his class kept kicking against his legs till he cried.

“I went to the teacher and was told that children need to do something three times before they call the parents.” The parents say they were told that if they keep the children at home for more than 10 days the learners will be de-registered. Principal Gail Adriaanse refused to comment and referred queries to the WCED.