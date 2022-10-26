Well-known author and political commentator Max du Preez has shared an emotional tribute to his granddaughter Leila Lees, whose body was found in a vehicle submerged in a flooded quarry in Stellenbosch on Monday. Describing his granddaughter as “loving, warm and vivacious”, Du Preez said he wished there were more people like her.

According to an online report, Du Preez said the family was struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. He added that his daughter Annene had also lost her mother in a car crash. Du Preez said he felt powerless: “How does a mother come to terms with the death of her 18-year-old child? How do I comfort my dear, dear daughter?”

More on this Search ends in tears: Bodies of student and girlfriend found inside car in Stellies dam

Du Preez further thanked people for their support. Lees, 18, and her 19-year-old boyfriend Ethan Kirkland’s bodies were found earlier this week. Died in an accident: Leila Lees and Ethan Kirkland The student couple was last seen on Friday evening.

Saps spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed their bodies were recovered from a car that had landed in the dam in Paul Kruger Street. He said a resident saw a wheel sticking out of the water and alerted the authorities “The local police responded and secured the scene, when they noticed the wheels of a motor vehicle, which was the only part of the vehicle that was visible,” Swartbooi said.