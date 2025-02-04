PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa het vinnige beweeg to refute assertions by US President Donald Trump who threatened that South Africa will suffer financial consequences for “confiscating” land. The Presidency was on Monday reacting to Trump, who in a Fox News interview shared online, was asked if he was planning to cut aid to different African nations.

Trump responded: “No. It’s only South Africa. Terrible things are happening in South Africa. The leadership is doing some terrible things, horrible things... So that’s under investigation right now. We’re making determinations and until such time as we find out what South Africa is doing. “They are taking away land, they are confiscating land and actually they are doing things that are perhaps far worse than that.” On his Truth Social app, Trump also wrote that “South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY…

“I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!” Trump was referring to the recently-adopted Expropriation Act. But Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says: “South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land.

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution. “South Africa, like the United States of America and other countries, has always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public usage of land and the protection of rights of property owners.” He said South Africa is seeking to engage the Trump administration over the land reform policy and matters of bilateral interests, adding: “We look forward to engaging with the Trump administration over our land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest. We are certain that out of those engagements, we will share a better and common understanding over these matters.