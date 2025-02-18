PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa will send a high-powered South African delegation on a diplomatic mission to the United States in a bid to ease tensions between the two countries. The team, whose members will be named after Ramaphosa returns from the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, will also travel to China, France, Germany and other countries to rally support and build alliances before heading to the US.

South Africa is locked in a deepening diplomatic crisis sparked by US President Donald Trump who has cut all aid to the country because of accusations of land grabs aimed at Afrikaners and SA’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Envoy According to sources close to the presidency, government officials, including Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, are going to join an envoy of the ANC delegated personnel that includes Ramaphosa’s advisor, Bejani Chauke.

But yesterday, Chauke refused to comment on whether he was part of the envoy. Chauke says, however: “Let’s not talk about this… we know what to do.” According to a senior government official, the delegation’s first stop cannot be the US, as Trump might “want to humiliate us, close the door on us or send junior officials”.

“We need to go to our allies; we need to reach out to the Global South, because this is not solely about Trump. This is about our G20 agenda and fostering partnerships, while we also bolster the partnerships we enjoy.” Political analyst attached to the Tshwane University of Technology, Dr John Malope, said it was important for Ramaphosa to reveal who he is sending as part of the delegation and why. Malope says: “The delegation’s mission is to counter the biggest diplomatic crisis South Africa has faced since democracy in 1994... As the team prepares for its diplomatic offensive, SA has been assured of support from some quarters in the US and is determined to defend its sovereignty and interests on the global stage.