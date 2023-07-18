An international study has confirmed what many of us suspected for a long time – both South African men and women are the worst drivers in the world.
Compare the Market in Australia embarked on a study to establish which country has the highest number of fatal crashes between men and women.
The study proved that both South African men and women are both the worst drivers in a comparative analysis of 20 other countries, and that South Africans caused the highest number of fatal crashes, regardless of gender.
It goes on to say “males are responsible for 34.9% of fatal crashes, while females are responsible for 9.9%”. “When each of these is compared against the 19 other countries in the study, these results place South Africa as the highest for fatal crashes across both genders,” it stated.
To conduct this study, Compare the Market in Australia said that it gathered data from various sources, such as government reports, insurance records, and national road safety organisations.
“We focused on several key indicators, including accident rates, traffic violations, drunk driving incidents, and overall adherence to traffic laws. The collected data covered a period of five years, allowing for a comprehensive assessment of driver behaviour and performance across the selected countries,” it added.
The study additionally states that the fatality rate is approximately 44.8 fatalities per 100 000 citizens which is worse than other developing nations like Columbia, India and Brazil.