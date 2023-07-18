An international study has confirmed what many of us suspected for a long time – both South African men and women are the worst drivers in the world. Compare the Market in Australia embarked on a study to establish which country has the highest number of fatal crashes between men and women.

The study proved that both South African men and women are both the worst drivers in a comparative analysis of 20 other countries, and that South Africans caused the highest number of fatal crashes, regardless of gender. It goes on to say “males are responsible for 34.9% of fatal crashes, while females are responsible for 9.9%”. “When each of these is compared against the 19 other countries in the study, these results place South Africa as the highest for fatal crashes across both genders,” it stated. To conduct this study, Compare the Market in Australia said that it gathered data from various sources, such as government reports, insurance records, and national road safety organisations.