While June has brought substantial decreases for both petrol and diesel, motorists can expect far smaller fuel price adjustments next month. The latest unaudited data released by the Central Energy Fund points to a small decrease for petrol, but diesel prices are looking set to rise, according to IOL.

As it stands, decreases to the tune of around 15 cents for 93 Unleaded petrol and 7 cents for 95 Unleaded are looking likely for July. On the diesel front, the current month average is pointing to an increase of around 15 cents for 500ppm, but the latest daily data shows an even larger under-recovery which could see that figure shift closer to 30 cents or beyond by month-end if current trends persist. International oil prices have inched slightly higher this month, with Brent Crude oil currently trading at just over $76, however the rand has appreciated somewhat from its average of R18.98 to the US dollar last month and at the time of writing was listed at R18.15.