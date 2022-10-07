Cooking oil has become so expensive that a group of gunmen stormed one of Willowton Group’s warehouses and stole an undisclosed amount of Sunfoil two-litre oil.
The KwaZulu-Natal company, which has operations across South Africa, offered a R100 000 reward to anyone with vital information.
The robbery took place on Wednesday and the company said it was working with police to track down the stolen oil, using batch numbers.
The price of cooking oil spiked by more than 50% in the past year, largely due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has sent shock waves across global economies.