The National Census has been extended for Capetonians to 30 April, the City of Cape Town announced on Monday.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has called on all Capetonians to get counted.

“The City said upon concluding the initial data collection process for the national census, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has found that the national participation rate is 83.8%, with the Western Cape coming in at 49%,” the mayor said.

If Census under-reports the population of the Western Cape and by extension the City of Cape Town, national budget allocations will be misaligned to the real population figures, and insufficient to meet the needs of our residents in terms of access to basic services.

It is therefore critical that we make every effort to ensure that as many Capetonians as possible are counted.

“Fortunately, an extension in the Western Cape has been granted until the end of this week, 30 April 2022, with online data collection being re-opened, technical staff increased and additional management support provided.

To partake in the census, go to https://getcounted.statssa.gov.za/#!/home.

