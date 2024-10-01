Ouma Nora de Kock, who was believed to be the second oldest living woman in the Western Cape at the ripe old age of 114, has passed away. Ouma Nora, of Sarepta, Kuils River, became well-known to Cape Town residents as her birthday was celebrated publicly annually.

She died on Saturday, 28 September 2024, while being surrounded by family. Granddaughter Danielle Goliath says: “She passed away at 2pm on Saturday. She was admitted to hospital in August due to breathing issues and was struggling to keep food down. “She was in the care of one of our cousin’s when she was discharged from hospital and we were in the process of hiring a carer for her when she passed away.

“My grandmother had a smile until the end. She said she felt at peace seeing her children and grandchildren and that now she could rest. “It is a big loss for our family and we are thankful to everyone who played a role in her life even until the very end.” Proof: De Kock with her ID. Picture: supplied Ouma Nora was born on 12 May 1910, on a small farm in Paarl.

When she was first introduced to the media, she was 104 years old and still living on her own. She is survived by her two children, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says: “On behalf of the City, we express our condolences to Nora’s family.

“Reaching the age of 114 is an amazing feat that all Capetonians can take inspiration from. “We pray for the family’s peace and strength at this time.” Wouter de Vos, ward 11 councillor for Kuils River, also extended his condolences on her passing.

“Rest in peace, dearest Ouma Nora de Kock, it was a privilege to have known you, and we will cherish and honour your memory,” he said. A sad Carol van Wyk, who has been planning birthday celebrations for Nora for years told the Daily Voice: “I met Ouma in 1990 when I purchased a home near hers. And, while working in the ward for the councillor’s office, we discovered her age and we started celebrating her birthday from the age of 100.