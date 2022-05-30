Four Christian biker clubs hit the road for a blanket drive to keep the less fortunate warm this winter. Chariots of Fire, Christian MotorCycle Club, Nights of St Christopher and His Blood Warriors, joined by the Subaru Car Club, met at N1 City mall and then did a mass ride to Strandfontein Sports Field on Sunday.

One of the organisers, Eric Ehrenreich, says the rainy weather did put a damper on things but they nevertheless managed to collect 600 blankets. MISSION: Eric Ehrenreich “We rode in the rain to the venue, where we had gazebos set up with food stalls,” he says. “People came to drop off blankets which they donated to us.

“The turnout was not so great but we managed to get a lot of blankets for all four clubs. “We collected 600 blankets and R3500 and then split the blankets and money between the four clubs and each club will distribute to the community of their choice.” He explains that they will donate these blankets to people who need them the most before the really cold winter weather sets in.

“I have 150 blankets in my house and during this coming week, our club, the Chariots of Fire, will sit down and discuss where we want to take our blankets. “We will take the blankets to two or three places and God willing we will do the dispersing on Saturday. “This is for the poor and the needy. We are looking into donating in places like 7de Laan and Kampies, people who live in informal dwellings. Anywhere we see the need, we will donate.”

KEEPING WARM: 600 blankets were collected on Sunday The club had done the blanket drive before but then the pandemic ground everything to a halt. “We are in the winter months and we see the need year in and year out and we had not had the blanket run for about three years because of Covid-19. “But we are back on track and we have this joint venture and for the first time, we have the 600 blankets and money from the food and clothes that we sold.