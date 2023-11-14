A group of Mitchells Plain runners have raised R40 000 to assist a boytjie from Bonteheuwel suffering from cerebral palsy by completing a 100km marathon around Cape Town on Sunday. The group was led by Frank Steyn, who is also the general manager of the Run4Schools Foundation and works with laaities at various schools.

The project was a bid to raise R120 000 to assist little Muraad Amsterdam, 7, who is a candidate for a baclofen pump implant, which could help improve his mobility. His mom Mariam, 37, explained that Muraad was born prematurely and was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at five months old. INSPIRATIONAL BOY: Muraad Amsterdam, 7. She says: “Because he cannot walk, sit up on his own and is fed through a tube, he needs to be in a buggy. His muscles are very styf because of the cerebral palsy and he gets physio at Eros School in Bridgetown, which he attends. But even that it is getting more and more difficult.

“Last year the doctors at Red Cross did a pre-op and they found that he is a candidate for the pump. This will help him move more on his own and hopefully walk.” Steyn and Muraad’s dad Muneeb worked together at the Woodlands United Football Club, and the runner says the boy’s story inspired him. Steyn explains: “After hearing of their struggles, I wanted to help and went public with my campaign. Some of my running buddies asked if they could join and I thought why not.

“Altogether, we were six runners who completed the 100km, we had other runners who also did 10km stretches.” The group of runners started their run at Hospital Bend on the N2 highway and ran all the way to Hout Bay, along the False Bay coastline, ending at Woodlands Sports Complex. LEG WORK: Muraad with Kyle Steyn and his group. Picture supplied Steyn adds: “We met with Muraad at the halfway mark in Simon’s Town and it was a nice motivation to keep going.