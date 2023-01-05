A Hanover Park man says rugby saved his life. Fiyaaz Kellerman, 26, says he received an opportunity of a lifetime after he was recruited to train at the Bloem Rugby Academy for the next nine months.

The prestigious academy helps talented players get reg for a professional career and has produced some of the top players in the country, such as Springbok prop Wian du Preez. According to Fiyaaz, the kans first came in 2020 but he didn’t have the geld to make the move. “At that time I got a call from the coach that I was successful but I didn’t have the support and funds to go.

“Years went by, and in December he called me again to ask if I’m up to play for the academy and try to get a professional contact,” he explains. IN ACTION: Fiyaaz Kellerman Thanks to a donor and assistance from his fiancé, family and friends, Fiyaaz can finally chase his dream – with a possible contract waiting at the end. “It’s a recruitment for nine months, so in the nine months there I have to perform to get a contract.

“If it means they start training at 5am, I will start at 4am to have that jumpstart,” he adds. At age six, Fiyaaz moved in with his pensioner ouma, who was also looking after his cousin in Mitchells Plain. He later moved back to Hanover Park where he discovered rugby when he was 17.

“We went to school with broken shoes, old clothes and often without food. Children were cruel and I was often bullied which left me very angry, anger which was difficult for a confused teenage boy – until I found rugby,” he recalls. The avid rugby player is set to leave for Bloemfontein on Saturday. He will join some of the country’s best up-and-coming players. “I’m excited and nervous at the same time. It’s a higher level of rugby, big exposure but a big opportunity,” he says.

Chris Kasselman, the academy manager, tells the Daily Voice that it’s important for young men like Fiyaaz to put in the hard work. “It’s important to listen and learn from their coaches. It’s important for them to be patient because the competition in rugby is very tough,” he advises. Fiyaaz’s main goal is to prove to himself and to almal in Hanover Park that it’s never too late to achieve your goals.