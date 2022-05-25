The contentious B97 taxi route will remain closed until an agreement is reached between rival taxi associations. The Western Cape taxi industry met with Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell on Monday in an effort to find solutions leading to the reopening of the route.

Mitchell first closed the route between Mbekweni and Bellville in July last year following the deaths of nearly 30 people in taxi-related violence, and thousands of commuters were left stranded, after operators pulled out of certain routes due to fear. The local Paarl Alliance Taxi Association (Pata), which is affiliated to Codeta, and Cata Boland both claim rights to operate on the B97 route. Mitchell said on Tuesday that the Western Cape government had put a significant amount of time, money and effort into trying to resolve the conflict but an agreement could not be reached on the sharing of the route outside of the arbitration process.

While the current extension for the closure expires on Thursday, Cata and Codeta had asked the department for more time while they were focused on Santaco elections, and would not allow the two route associations to engage on their own. “We want the route to be re-opened as soon as possible but we cannot do that while there is uncertainty that it is safe to do so. “There must not be any chance of a member of the public being caught up in violence similar to what we saw in July last year,” said Mitchell.

“The requested extension allows the affected taxi associations sufficient time to come to a formal agreement between them on the sharing of the route as recommended by the arbitrator. “Until a formal agreement is reached... reopening B97 would inevitably result in a flood of illegal taxi operators, which would likely reignite the conflict and violence,” Mitchell said. Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus agreed and said: “We have engaged with the leadership of both associations and they are committed to finding a lasting resolution to the issues concerning Route B97.”