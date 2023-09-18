The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned mense to be on alert when visiting coastlines this week. This after freakishly high waves caused chaos along the coast on Saturday, resulting in at least one death.

At Bikini Beach, Gordon’s Bay and in Stilbaai, a number of cars were swept up after the abnormally high tide breached the road, causing damage to vehicles and buildings. Crashing waves broke the windows and damaged popular Kalk Bay restaurants, the Brass Bell and Lucky Fish and Chips. HIGH TIDE BREACH: Cars swept away in Stilbaai. The spring tide also claimed the life of a 93-year-old woman in George.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon explains that the woman was swept off her feet at Leentjiesklip by waves. “One man was also injured and was transported to hospital,” Lambinon said. He adds the tide will likely remain abnormally high until Thursday, and has asked bathers, anglers and beachgoers to be extremely cautious.

“The South African Weather Services has issued a level 6 warning with the high tide peaking on Friday with the new moon, this will likely continue into the new week,” he added. “We urge the public to not take unnecessary risks and put yourself in danger, now is the time to be cautious.” On Sunday, the City of Cape Town said there were road closures in place along Baden Powell Drive, Beach Road and the R44, Beach Road and Gordon’s Bay Road.