Kraaifontein police are investigating after the body of an unknown man was found by workers digging a trench. The workers, who say they were alerted by a bad smell, were geskok when they came upon the badly decomposed body on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says: “Upon arrival at the scene in Ultra Avenue, Scottsdene, [officers] found the decomposed body of an unknown man. “The unknown suspects involved are yet to be arrested.” The workers say they picked up a foul smell and then discovered the body between two bushes.

GORY find: A corpse. Picture: Sollt Lottering Cops on the scene said it appears the body had been laying there for at least four weeks judging by the advanced state of decomposition. There was no skin or flesh on the face while the skeleton was visible. The man was laying on his back in the bushes near the sports grounds in Scottsdene. A man at the scene told police the body could be that of an 18-year old relative from Wallacedene who has been missing for about a month.