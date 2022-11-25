The Mitchells Plain man who raped and sexually assaulted his friend’s three daughters has been sentenced to two life terms behind bars. Nazeem Africa, 49, looked pale after his sentence was handed down at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court on Thursday.

Last year, the victims’ father, 48, went to open a case upon hearing that his daughters aged 15, 11, and six at the time of the attack, were molested by his long-time friend. Africa will serve life for the rape of the 15-year-old and another life sentence for sexual assault of the 11-year-old. His sentences will run concurrently.

More on this Dad puts ‘molester’ back in jail

In addition, he received five years for the sexual assault of the six-year-old. In October 2021, Africa had fetched the youngest sister from school and gave her a bath. “According to her statement, he went to the bathroom with her and bathed her and put lotion on her and then kissed her on the vagina,” the devastated father explained.

“When the eldest daughter arrived home she saw that her sister was crying hysterically but at the time she was alone. “The six-year-old shared what happened and when the suspect came back home, the 15-year-old asked why he did that to her baby sister and he denied it and said he swore on the Quran he never did that.” SENTENCE: Mitchells Plain Court The father said Africa had lived with the family and would help him with the children, whom he spoiled with sweets and chips and would even buy them clothes.

“My children opened up to me and told me that they were all molested. “He touched their breasts and also my 11-year-old woke up with semen on her and he told her to wash it off. “My eldest daughter has been left traumatised by this because this happened to her over several months and the last time he did that he inserted his fingers in her private part, and that is the rape charge he was convicted for,” the pa added.