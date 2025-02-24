WEES wakker if you hear loud banging at night, it might be your neighbours trying to break into your house. This was allegedly the case with Natalie Kruger from Sandrift West in Milnerton, who thought she was in an episode of Prison Break.

Kruger says she lives in a semi-detached home and for the past couple of weeks they’ve been hearing their neighbours kapping in the middle of the night into the early hours of the morning, but thought that because they are druggies, they are busy kapping cables. Min te wete, that was not the case as they were allegedly kapping cement to make a big enough hole through both walls in the ceiling to get into Natalie’s place. She explains: “Since this couple moved in, they started using drugs and the house is now a drug den. I never thought they would do anything to us because these are the same people I greet and smile with every day, share my food when they are hungry.

“The woman would cry by me and complain about her boyfriend and I would motivate her. “Friday evening, I asked my husband to put a few things into our roof for safe keeping. We usually store household things in our roof because the house is small. “My husband could not get the trap door to open as it was quite heavy, not knowing that bricks were placed on top of the trap door in order for us not to be able to go up into the roof.

“Eventually my husband got the trap door open and found that someone had beeen inside the roof because our valuable possessions were stolen. “When he checked around, he saw a big hole in the wall of the ceiling, so our neighbours had managed to make a hole through their wall into our ceiling. Something like this we have only seen in the movies.” Natalie adds: “They are a syndicate of about four or five. When we went to confront them, the boyfriend said ‘I know why you are here. We know who it is and we have nothing to do with it’.”