“Delft, Bonteheuwel, Parow Station, Free Wi-Fi!” Don’t be surprised to hear this rympie the next time you take a taxi.

A new project driven by the Northern Region Taxi Transport Solution Company now gives passengers access to free Wi-Fi onboard certain taxis. The company and Three Cube Management Solutions on Friday introduced this venture that will ensure that commuters’ trips are now much more entertaining. As part of an initial trial run, Wi-Fi will be available on a number of minibus taxis operating from ranks in Delft, Bonteheuwel, Parow Station, Somerset West and Eerste River.

These taxis will be identifiable by a Wi-Fi logo and instructions on how to access the internet will be on the inside of the vans. Gershon Geyer, chairperson of the Northern Region and Santaco second deputy chairperson in the Western Cape, says the free Wi-Fi project is a business tool that will use advertising as a means to generate more income for taxi owners and taxi drivers while adding value for their customers. INITIATIVE: Chairperson Gershon Geyer. Picture supplied “Wi-Fi is the new sought-after commodity today, the new gold.

“We are giving our passengers something in return for making use of our services, something extra for free. “They can now do business while being transported or if it’s a student busy with a project, he or she can work while they’re taking the taxi. “People can pay their bills or just read or watch videos.”