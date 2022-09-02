A seasoned Mitchells Plain seamstress claims a clothing company has robbed her of more than R5 000 after she delivered garments that are being sold online despite being told her clothes are out of fashion. Tracy Simpson says that since last year she has been making clothes for Kay Theory Designs in Maitland, but after her last batch their relationship broke down.

“I made 130 buttoned shirts and on August 12, Rukaya Isaacs (a director of the design company) sent a driver to fetch it, but the next Monday I got a message to say I was not going to get paid because the style was old,” says Tracy. “I was confused by this because how could the style be old when I have been making it all the time without her saying anything, while it is still being sold online on sites like Zando and Superbalist. File photo “When I questioned this, Rukaya told me the style has been old for the last five months and I must actually give her money back.”

The Westridge resident says she tried to lay a charge of theft with the police but was told it was a civil matter. “I went to small claims court and even got a letter that was sent to Rukaya but nothing is happening,” says Tracy. “The money I was supposed to get for the shirts is supposed to pay the seven other people who work with me but now none of us are getting paid. I feel like I am being robbed.”