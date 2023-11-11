A well-known Mitchells Plain bread distributor passed away after he was robbed at his home. Abid Hussain, 56, was originally from Pakistan but had been living and working in Cape Town for over 20 years.

He owned a bread distribution business in Uranus Street, Rocklands. According to a witness, the robbery took place around 2pm on Wednesday afternoon. The witness says: “They were doing the cash-up in the room when three guys came into the house with guns.

“I was in the back room and I heard a voice say, ‘open the door!’ As I came out, I saw them pushing Abid into the room and I grabbed my child and ran back into my room. “That was when they took all the money in the house and came out again.” The witnesses says the robbers wanted to shoot Abid but the gun jammed.

CAME FOR THE DOUGH: Bread distributor robbed. Picture supplied There’s also a tuck shop on the property operated by a Malawi national and according to the witness, the robbers wanted more money from Abid. She adds: “Abid told them to go to the shop and get more money.” She says she later left her room and found Abid on the floor inside his room, dead. It is believed Abid died of a heart attack.