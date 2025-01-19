THE City announced a major bust of perly poachers operating on the Atlantic coast. On Thursday, metro police officers attached to the Special Operations Unit seized 250 kilograms of abalone in Hout Bay when they held an integrated operation with Law Enforcement and the City’s Internal Investigations Unit.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith reports: “At around 4am, the City’s Eye in the Sky spotted suspicious individuals near Robben Island. “The suspects’ boat was followed to Hout Bay harbour and tracked the movements of persons in the vicinity, while officers on the ground responded and searched the area. “They found 23 bags of abalone weighing just over 250 kilograms hidden between residential properties.

“A 22-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of abalone and detained at Hout Bay SAPS.” Smith added that this bust is yet another example of how they are “using technology to extend our reach and track criminal activity that could otherwise have gone undetected”. Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith Smith explains: “The Eye in the Sky’s capabilities allow authorities to track suspicious behaviour, identify heat signatures, and gather critical evidence in a wide range of scenarios.

“Poaching is one of the many enforcement challenges in our city, and hopefully this success will make criminals think twice about plundering our natural resources.” Meanwhile, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George praised the operation, stating that, “their remarkable work resulted in the confiscation of over 250 kilograms of abalone”. George thanked their swift and coordinated efforts, they managed to vang the perly poachers.

He adds: “This bust represents the kind of proactive, intelligent policing that is crucial in the fight against poaching and other forms of organised crime. “The arrest of a 22-year-old suspect, who is now in custody at Hout Bay SAPS, highlights our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our city’s natural resources and ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities. “We are also grateful to the officers who, despite facing unwarranted hostility from some members of the community, remained focused on their mission.