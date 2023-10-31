The Rooiberg Cafe in Prinsloo Street, which is owned by Bangadeshi foreign nationals, was hit by three suspects on Friday morning. The robbery which was caught on a security camera shows one suspect with a firearm as he approached the counter.

In the minute-long video, the alleged robber can be heard demanding money and cigarettes from the shopkeeper. “Give all your money, give all, give the f***ing 50. Give cigarettes, put it in a carrier bag for me. Hey put it in a f***ing carrier bag for me,” the man demanded. BRAZEN: This ou was filmed holding up a store in Parow An employee, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear for his safety, tells the Daily Voice that it was three coloured men who came in and robbed the winkel.

“It happened around 11am. I was there but I was not in the shop. They took the money, the cigarettes and a cellphone,” the man said. According to the employee, this is the first time the store was robbed since an incident in 2019. “It is very bad, especially in the community,” he said.

The employee says police were on the scene to take their statements. Police had not responded to the queries from the Daily Voice by deadline yesterday. Ward councillor Francesca Walker couldn’t confirm the incident but has noted an increase in crime in the area.