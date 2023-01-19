A robbery at a mosque in Kensington in Johannesburg this week turned deadly when two robbers got shot. Congregants attending prayers at the Zeenatul Islam Masjid on Tuesday evening were left traumatised when three skelms accosted them.

Qari Moosa Seedat, director of the mosque, said: the incident occurred shortly after 9pm. “Guys walked in, we don’t know how many of them, and one brother when he saw people with guns immediately turned around and shot in defence.” “One of the robbers is dead and another was taken to hospital. We don’t know how many there were in total, but we leave it for the police to do the investigation.” Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello confirmed: “One of the mosque members reportedly retaliated and shot two of the three suspects, fatally wounding them.