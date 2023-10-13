Two security guards have been shot and killed while escorting a courier service vehicle into Langa. The two men, both from Roosendal in Delft, were identified as Brandon Fillies, 25, who was the passenger, and Sufiyaan Donaldson, 31 the driver.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says Langa SAPS registered a double murder case for investigation: “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Wednesday at about 7.54am in Libalele Drive, Langa, where two males aged 25 and 31 were shot are under investigation. DEAD: Sufiyaan Donaldson, 31. Picture supplied “According to reports, the victims were escorting a Toyota Hilux delivery vehicle when unknown suspects tried to rob the vehicle. “They intervened and the suspects started to shoot at them. The victims were shot multiple times. The passenger died on the scene while the driver succumbed to the wound sustained at a nearby hospital.”

The unknown suspects fled and are yet to be arrested. Sufiyaan was laid to rest yesterday and his wife said she was not ready to comment. Brandon’s hartseer mother Trudy Fillies tells the Daily Voice that her son was still in training and only started working for the company six months ago, escorting courier vehicles into high crime “red zones”.

“Brandon is my youngest child. I was at work when I received a call from the company before 10am, but they didn’t say anything, they just said they were coming to fetch me,” she said. DEADLY: Two security guards shot in Langa on Wednesday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) According to aunt Chireen Horne, Brandon and Sufiyaan were armed with one gas gun which the suspects stole. “They didn’t take anything else, they just took the gas gun. Their phones and cards were still on the scene,” she claimed.

“The suspects are under the impression that the escorts have guns on them so they went after the escorts, they had nothing to do with the courier, that is why the courier had time to get away. ‘RESPECTFUL, LOVING’: Brandon Fillies, 25. Picture supplied “Brandon wasn’t previously employed so he was excited to have a job. He was a respectful, loving and kind person. “He told his mom that she needs to stay at home, he will work for them, it is only the two of them in the house, his two older brothers are married.”