A disabled kerkbroer from Manenberg was mercilessly gunned down on Friday night while waiting for his transport. The 57-year-old man, Brother Mervin Joseph, was shot and killed around 8pm in Jordan Walk, allegedly by skelms who wanted to rob him.

Manenberg Community Policing Forum chairperson, Vernon told the Daily Voice that Mervin was the caretaker at the Green Pastures Restoration Ministry, a church in the area. “We understand he doesn’t have family here, hy is van erens uit, but everyone knows him because he was always at the church,” he explained. When he heard about the shooting, Visagie said that his heart sank.

“To pounce on an innocent, elderly, disabled man just shows how heartless these guys are,” he said. “They could’ve just robbed him, why still shoot him? Why kill him? “Is this what it’s coming down to? Where we must give permission to rob rather than to kill?

“It’s not on and it’s definitely not a normal way to think,” Visagie added. The Daily Voice tried to contact the church, but calls went to voicemail. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has confirmed the shooting, adding that Mervin was declared dead on the scene.

SCENE: Brother Mervin was gunned down in Jordan Walk “The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “A murder case was registered for investigation,” Twigg said. Mervin, from Worcester, was shot a short distance from the spot where the community gathered last week to stand up against gang violence and the killing of innocent mense.

CARETAKER: Green Pastures Restoration Ministry church The community was joined by various safety stakeholders, including MEC for Policing and Community Oversight, Reagen Allen, to call for the suspension of load shedding until the gangs lay down their guns. Allen is deeply concerned about the recent fatal shooting in the area. “It comes less than a week after being in the area in support of the community’s call for the violence to stop.

“I urge anyone with information to contact any and all law enforcement agencies so that the perpetrators can be arrested and convicted,” he said. HEART SANK: Vernon Visagie Allen also reminded mense about the reward of up to R5 000 for reporting illegal firearms. “Persons can be rewarded once the firearm is confirmed to be an illegal firearm,” he added.

“Residents can dial 021 466 0011 to report the whereabouts of the illegal firearms. “I want Manenberg and all other residents who are confronted with these violent crimes to know that the Western Cape government will never give up on them. We will continue to make the lives of criminals uncomfortable.”