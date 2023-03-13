A Pakistani shopkeeper was kidnapped following a business robbery in the Airport Industria area. The kidnapping took place at a cash-and-carry in Birmingham Road on Friday, where the suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that the Provincial Organised Crime unit is investigating. “Bishop Lavis police registered cases of business robbery and kidnapping following an incident on Friday at about 11.30am at a cash-and-carry in Birmingham Road, Airport Industrial area. “According to reports three unidentified armed men positively armed, entered the shop and threatened the two males inside,” Van Wyk said.

More on this Platsak ‘kidnapper’ halts trial

“They took an undisclosed amount of cash and took the one male, a 26-year-old, with them when they fled the scene in a Toyota Corolla in an unknown direction. No shots were fired.” The most recent kidnapping follows a string of abductions of foreign business owners in Cape Town last year. In July 2022, 38-year-old Bangladeshi shopkeeper Abdul Khalak was kidnapped in Kensington.

Imraahn Mukaddam, regional coordinator for the United Public Safety Front, said it was worrying to see kidnappings are once again on the rise. Imraahn Ismail-Mukaddam Picture: David Ritchie “It has been reasonably quiet over the past six months but if it’s going to become prevalent again, then we have to start to create awareness and take preventative measures again.” The Daily Voice reached out to the victim’s family but they did not respond to queries.